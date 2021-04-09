UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRS Officer Posted As DG, Ports & Shipping

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 08:21 PM

IRS officer posted as DG, Ports & Shipping

Establishment Division on Friday transferred an officer of Inland Revenue Services (IRS) Syed Syedain Raza Zaidi to Ministry of Maritime Affairs as director general Ports and Shipping wing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Establishment Division on Friday transferred an officer of Inland Revenue Services (IRS) Syed Syedain Raza Zaidi to Ministry of Maritime Affairs as director general Ports and Shipping wing.

According to a notification, the services of Syed Syedain Raza Zaidi, a BS-20 officer of IRS, presently serving as Commissioner, Inland Revenue (Appeals-II) Karachi are placed at the disposal of Ministry of Maritime Affairs for the further posting as Director General (BS-20) ports and Shipping wing, Karachi on deputation basis for a period of three years on standard terms and conditions with immediate effect and until further orders.

Likewise, Zahir Shah, a BS-20 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) presently serving under government of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, is transferred and posted as joint Secretary, Science and Technology Division, with immediate effect and until further orders,the notification said

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Technology Government

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Imran Khan offers condolence on Pri ..

2 minutes ago

Russia, China Insist on Lifting US Sanctions on Fa ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Tells Erdogan About Importance of Preserving ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister seeks report about factory fire

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister condoles death of MPA's father

4 minutes ago

Punjab Govt announces Rs 5.5 bln special Ramzan pa ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.