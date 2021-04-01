IRS officer Syaduain Raza posted as DG, Ports and Shipping

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

According to a notification, the services of Syed Syedain Raza Zaidi, a BS-20 officer of IRS, presently serving as Commissioner, Inland Revenue (Appeals-II) Karachi are placed at the disposal of Ministry of Maritime Affairs for the further posting as Director General (BS-20) ports and Shipping wing, Karachi on deputation basis for a period of three years on standard terms and conditions with immediate effect and until further orders.

Likewise, Zahir Shah, a BS-20 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) presently serving under government of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, is transferred and posted as joint Secretary, Science and Technology Division, with immediate effect and until further orders,the notification said.