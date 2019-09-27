UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRS Probationers Visit Lok Virsa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 08:12 PM

IRS probationers visit Lok Virsa

A delegation of 42 probationary officers along with 3 faculty members of 46th Inland Revenue Service (IRS) from Lahore here on Friday visited the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, Lok Virsa during a study trip

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :A delegation of 42 probationary officers along with 3 faculty members of 46th Inland Revenue Service (IRS) from Lahore here on Friday visited the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, Lok Virsa during a study trip. On arrival, they were received by senior officials of Lok Virsa who showed them around various three-dimensional creative displays at the Pakistan National Museum of Ethnology (Heritage Museum). The museum depicts living cultural traditions and lifestyles of the people of Pakistan. The museum not only documents the indigenous folk culture of Pakistan but also projects cultures of other friendly countries that share similarities with the culture of Pakistan including China, Iran, Turkey and Central Asian States.

They took keen interest in the dioramas especially the Hall of Antiquity and Continuity,truck art, hall of ballads and romances and musical heritage gallery.

Later, the Executive Director Lok Virsa briefed them about cultural heritage of Pakistan with special reference to the museum and the functioning of Lok Virsa to promote indigenous culture and heritage of Pakistan.

They also asked a number of questions about various museum displays and their relationship to the cultural heritage of Pakistan.They commended the efforts of Lok Virsa to document, preserve and disseminate the indigenous craft heritage of Pakistan in an effective manner.

"The Lok Virsa is doing a wonderful job by reviving these centuries' old craft traditions on which we really feel proud", expressed one of the participant.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Iran Turkey China Job From Share Asia

Recent Stories

Punjab sports minister to launch youth portal

3 minutes ago

Religio-political parties hold rallies to express ..

3 minutes ago

Orphan complex inaugural ceremony held

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy carries out live missile firings

4 minutes ago

NPT expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

8 minutes ago

21 members of six dacoit gangs arrested in Sialkot ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.