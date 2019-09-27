IRS probationers visit Lok Virsa

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A delegation of 42 probationary officers along with 3 faculty members of 46th Inland Revenue Service (IRS) from Lahore here on Friday visited the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, Lok Virsa during a study trip

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :A delegation of 42 probationary officers along with 3 faculty members of 46th Inland Revenue Service (IRS) from Lahore here on Friday visited the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, Lok Virsa during a study trip. On arrival, they were received by senior officials of Lok Virsa who showed them around various three-dimensional creative displays at the Pakistan National Museum of Ethnology (Heritage Museum). The museum depicts living cultural traditions and lifestyles of the people of Pakistan . The museum not only documents the indigenous folk culture of Pakistan but also projects cultures of other friendly countries that share similarities with the culture of Pakistan including China Turkey and Central Asian States.

They took keen interest in the dioramas especially the Hall of Antiquity and Continuity,truck art, hall of ballads and romances and musical heritage gallery.

Later, the Executive Director Lok Virsa briefed them about cultural heritage of Pakistan with special reference to the museum and the functioning of Lok Virsa to promote indigenous culture and heritage of Pakistan.

They also asked a number of questions about various museum displays and their relationship to the cultural heritage of Pakistan.They commended the efforts of Lok Virsa to document, preserve and disseminate the indigenous craft heritage of Pakistan in an effective manner.

"The Lok Virsa is doing a wonderful job by reviving these centuries' old craft traditions on which we really feel proud", expressed one of the participant.