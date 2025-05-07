IRS Regional Dialogue 2025 concludes with unwavering national solidarity amidst Indian aggression

(@FahadShabbir)

On the final day of the Regional Dialogue' 2025, hosted by the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS), participants unanimously conveyed a strong message that Pakistan stands united, across all faiths, against all forms of aggression

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) On the final day of the Regional Dialogue' 2025, hosted by the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS), participants unanimously conveyed a strong message that Pakistan stands united, across all faiths, against all forms of aggression.

The event took on added significance in light of India’s recent missile attacks on various locations in Pakistan, which resulted in human casualties, said a press release.

Minister of State for Religious Affairs, Kesoo Mal Kheal Das, vehemently condemned India's illegal aggression, he reaffirmed the unwavering support of Pakistan’s minority communities for the armed forces. “Our minorities stand shoulder to shoulder with our brave army. The white in our flag is not ornamental—it is our pride,” he said, citing recent nationwide celebrations of Holi, Easter, and other religious festivals as testimony to Pakistan’s inclusive ethos.

Das commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, and Army Chief General Asim Munir for their decisive response to the Indian attack. “The world has seen the true face of Modi’s Hindutva regime—fascist and driven by Islamophobia,” he added, underscoring that Pakistan’s strength lies in its pluralistic identity and peaceful intentions.

Echoing this sentiment, Punjab’s Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Ramesh Singh Arora, stated, “We unanimously condemn the brutal Indian aggression. Peace cannot coexist with violence.” Highlighting the Kartarpur Corridor as a beacon of interfaith goodwill, he emphasized that Pakistan’s Sikh community, along with the global Sikh diaspora, stands united with the nation.

Arora also drew attention to Pakistan’s consistent efforts to foster peace, despite provocation.

“Recent attacks may seek to provoke war, but Pakistan remains firm in its vision of tolerance, unity, and respect,” he concluded, calling on the international community to recognize the destabilizing consequences of unchecked aggression.

Federal Minister for Investment and board of Investment (BOI) Chairman Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, stated that India's hostile attitude and efforts to isolate Pakistan globally have always posed obstacles to Pakistan's economic growth. However, he emphasized our commitment to lift Pakistan out of this predicament. “Investment is our mission, and there is a pressing need to invest in information technology and skill development to foster economic prosperity.” He highlighted that there are numerous opportunities in West and Central Asia that still need to be explored and acted upon.

Kelly Johnson, from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the U.S., stated that the IRS Regional Dialogue, which aimed to explore pathways to peace and prosperity, was a significant conference. He emphasized that it delivered powerful messages of hope and opportunity, adding that the future is bright as we work together in peace and harmony.

In his concluding address, Ambassador Jauhar Saleem, President of the IRS, emphasized that Pakistan was committed to conducting impartial investigations. However, he noted that India chose to escalate tensions, resulted in military conflict. "While Pakistan has responded appropriately, it does not desire war. We reject hostility and skepticism; instead, we seek peace, harmony, and trust among neighboring countries," he remarked.