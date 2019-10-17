UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Acknowledges WAPDA's Expertise For Filling Of Tarbela Dam

Faizan Hashmi 7 seconds ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 07:47 PM

IRSA acknowledges WAPDA's expertise for filling of Tarbela dam

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has appreciated the Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) for demonstrating its skills and expertise yet again for filling of Tarbela Reservoir upto its maximum conservation level this year too, it was officially said

MRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has appreciated the Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) for demonstrating its skills and expertise yet again for filling of Tarbela Reservoir upto its maximum conservation level this year too, it was officially said.

IRSA Chairman Sher Zaman Khan acknowledged the performance of Tarbela Dam Project authorities in a letter written to WAPDA Chairman, Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain, an official statement issued by WAPDA on Thursday.

The letter states "I am compelled to acknowledge the outstanding performance as well as remarkable acumen, Tarbela Dam Authorities demonstrated in filling of the Tarbela Reservoir to its Maximum Conservation Level during the ongoing Kharif Season 2019. IRSA was kept on board during the season especially on planning and better analysis of forecasting ensuring timely filling of the Dam without passing flood downstream.

"The letter further narrates "Although WAPDA's abilities are time tested, yet, in the multifaceted and challenging situation of operationalization of Power Houses and filling of the reservoir, the skill was once again proven without doubt."Tarbela Dam is considered to be an iconic project for the contribution it has made towards development of Pakistan since 1974 by releasing the stored water for agriculture, mitigating floods and providing low-cost hydel electricity to the national grid. At the time of construction, Tarbela Reservoir had a live water storage capacity of 9.62 million acre feet (MAF), however, it has reduced to 6.049 MAF because of the natural phenomenon of sedimentation. The installed capacity of Tarbela Hydel Power Station now stands at 4888 megawatt (MW) with completion of Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project.

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Flood Water WAPDA Agriculture Dam 2019 Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler launches German edition of &#039;Bib ..

2 minutes ago

Kuwait&#039;s archaeological history showcased in ..

18 minutes ago

Russian official appreciates UAE’s support for C ..

47 minutes ago

Amal Al Qubaisi presents UAE’s efforts to empowe ..

1 hour ago

EU, Russia Should Focus on Economic Cooperation, N ..

10 seconds ago

Benazir Income Support Programme organises awarene ..

12 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.