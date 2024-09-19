IRSA Act Not To Be Amended After Sindh PA Resolution: Nisar Khuhro
Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2024 | 05:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Pakistan People's Party Sindh President Nisar Khuhro on Thursday claimed that after passage of the resolution by Sindh Assembly, there was no chance of amendments in Indus River System Authority Act.
Speaking to the media persons, Nisar Khuhro said as per universal laws, tail end areas have the first right over the water and Sindh province lies at the tail of the River Indus.
He said by passage of the resolution in Sindh Assembly, people of the province had clearly given decision regarding reported amendments in the Act.
Commenting on the GDA's protest, Nisar Khuhro said after Sindh Assembly's resolution, such protest was beyond the comprehension.
Responding to a question regarding proposed Constitutional amendment, Khuhro said constitution of the Constitutional Court was part of the Charter of Democracy and Pakistan People's Party wants such court be instituted to deal with constitutional matters.
He said that Pakistan People's Party will remain in contact with all the political stakeholders so that constitutional amendment can be made with consensus.
He expressed hope that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maulana Fazal Rehman would soon agreed upon the constitutional amendment issue.
Recent Stories
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner to achieve targets of anti-polio drive2 minutes ago
-
Drug-peddler cop held along with 2 accomplices2 minutes ago
-
HCSTSI elects office bearers as unopposed2 minutes ago
-
Rescue Pakistan to provide technical support to Bhutan Emergency Service2 minutes ago
-
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: NA Speaker6 minutes ago
-
EUM launches PhD programme in English Linguistics12 minutes ago
-
Founder’s Group sweeps SCCI's polls for Corporate Class22 minutes ago
-
Man held with liquor22 minutes ago
-
PU VC addresses 4th annual 'National Conference for Research and Education'22 minutes ago
-
PU ICSC organises seminar22 minutes ago
-
IESSI celebrates World Patient Safety Day 2024 in collaboration with ILO, HSA32 minutes ago