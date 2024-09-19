IRSA Act not to be amended after Sindh PA resolution: Nisar Khuhro

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Pakistan People's Party Sindh President Nisar Khuhro on Thursday claimed that after passage of the resolution by Sindh Assembly, there was no chance of amendments in Indus River System Authority Act.

Speaking to the media persons, Nisar Khuhro said as per universal laws, tail end areas have the first right over the water and Sindh province lies at the tail of the River Indus.

He said by passage of the resolution in Sindh Assembly, people of the province had clearly given decision regarding reported amendments in the Act.

Commenting on the GDA's protest, Nisar Khuhro said after Sindh Assembly's resolution, such protest was beyond the comprehension.

Responding to a question regarding proposed Constitutional amendment, Khuhro said constitution of the Constitutional Court was part of the Charter of Democracy and Pakistan People's Party wants such court be instituted to deal with constitutional matters.

He said that Pakistan People's Party will remain in contact with all the political stakeholders so that constitutional amendment can be made with consensus.

He expressed hope that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maulana Fazal Rehman would soon agreed upon the constitutional amendment issue.