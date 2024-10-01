Open Menu

IRSA Advisory Body To Meet On Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2024 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) convened the meeting of its advisory committee on Wednesday to finalize water availability plan for the upcoming Rabi season, scheduled to commence from Oct 1 to March 31.

Meeting of the IRSA’s technical committee already held on September 26, while meeting of the advisory committee has been convened on October 2, sources told APP here Tuesday.

Chairman IRSA Abdul Hameed Mengal will preside over the meeting while Member Federal Mr. Asjad Imtiaz Ali, Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Ayaz, Member Sindh Mr. Muhammad Ehsan ul Haq Leghari and Member Punjab Amjad Saeed will also present in the meeting.

The meeting will also be participated by Engineering Advisor, Member (Water) WAPDA, technical Advisors of WAPDA, senior representatives of Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma Reservoirs, senior representatives of Provincial Irrigation Departments, Director Operation/Secretary IRSA, officials of ministry of Water Resources.

The advisory committee will take up the recommendations of the technical committee for final approval of water share to the provinces for the Rabi season.

The Water Accord 1991 empowered IRSA to determine water availability in the country and provincial share twice a year, once for Kharif season and the other for Rabi season. Rabi season starts from October 1 and ends on March 31, while Kharif starts from April 1 and continue till September 30. Since Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) were exempted from cuts in the share, the shortage of water would be distributed between Sindh and Punjab.\395

