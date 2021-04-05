UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Advisory Committee To Meet On April 8

Muhammad Irfan 37 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 06:40 PM

IRSA Advisory committee to meet on April 8

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :The Advisory Committee of Indus River System Authority (IRSA) would meet on April 8 for approval of anticipated water availability for Kharif season 2021.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting would be conducted on line via "Zoom", said a notification issued here Monday.

The Chairman IRSA would preside over the meeting. Secretaries Irrigation and Agriculture of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces, officials of WAPDA and Ministry of Water Resources, Met Office would participate in the meeting.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Punjab Water WAPDA Agriculture April

Recent Stories

Du hosts insightful IDC CIO Summit 2021 roundtable ..

3 minutes ago

UAE participates in IMF meeting on repercussions o ..

18 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber webinar showcases main advantages of ..

33 minutes ago

FTA receives two new international accreditations

48 minutes ago

FNC Parliamentary Division to participate in Arab ..

1 hour ago

Hamad Al Sharqi congratulates Fujairah Municipalit ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.