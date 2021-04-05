IRSA Advisory committee to meet on April 8

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :The Advisory Committee of Indus River System Authority (IRSA) would meet on April 8 for approval of anticipated water availability for Kharif season 2021.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting would be conducted on line via "Zoom", said a notification issued here Monday.

The Chairman IRSA would preside over the meeting. Secretaries Irrigation and Agriculture of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces, officials of WAPDA and Ministry of Water Resources, Met Office would participate in the meeting.