UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Curtails Water Outflow From Mangla, Tarbela Dams

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 02:02 PM

IRSA curtails water outflow from Mangla, Tarbela dams

Keeping in view the lean demand of water indent by Punjab and Sindh provinces, Mangla Power House is being closed with immediate effect till further orders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Keeping in view the lean demand of water indent by Punjab and Sindh provinces, Mangla Power House is being closed with immediate effect till further orders.

The Spokesman of Indus River System Authority (IRSA) said that on the request of Sindh, outflow from Tarbela Dam has also been curtailed to 33,000 cusecs from 40,000 cusecs yesterday. It would further be reduced to 25,000 cusecs with immediate effect till further order, he said.

He said water outflow was reduced on requests of the both provinces as Kharif crop was at maturing stage. However, he said the provinces would again start drawing waters from October 27 and 28 for showing of wheat crop.

Meanwhile, the IRSA on Tuesday released 63,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 69,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1524.95 feet, which was 138.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 33,400 cusecs and outflow as 33,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1201.70 feet, which was 161.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 8,800 cusecs and 3,800 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 51,800, 49,800 and 10,100 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 12,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 10,300 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala. The total water storage stood at 9.227 million acre feet.

Related Topics

Sindh Dead Kabul Punjab Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum October From Wheat Million

Recent Stories

Tour of Australia, golden opportunity for youngste ..

23 seconds ago

Khawar Maneka's picture on social media grabs atte ..

5 minutes ago

Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergrad ..

25 minutes ago

US Destroyer Donald Cook Monitors Russia's Activit ..

4 minutes ago

Two-day Children Literature Festival to start from ..

4 minutes ago

Syrian President Pays Visit to Idlib's Recently Li ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.