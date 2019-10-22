IRSA curtails water outflow from Mangla, Tarbela dams

(@FahadShabbir)

Keeping in view the lean demand of water indent by Punjab and Sindh provinces, Mangla Power House is being closed with immediate effect till further orders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Keeping in view the lean demand of water indent by Punjab and Sindh provinces, Mangla Power House is being closed with immediate effect till further orders.

The Spokesman of Indus River System Authority (IRSA) said that on the request of Sindh, outflow from Tarbela Dam has also been curtailed to 33,000 cusecs from 40,000 cusecs yesterday. It would further be reduced to 25,000 cusecs with immediate effect till further order, he said.

He said water outflow was reduced on requests of the both provinces as Kharif crop was at maturing stage. However, he said the provinces would again start drawing waters from October 27 and 28 for showing of wheat crop.

Meanwhile, the IRSA on Tuesday released 63,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 69,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1524.95 feet, which was 138.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 33,400 cusecs and outflow as 33,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1201.70 feet, which was 161.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 8,800 cusecs and 3,800 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 51,800, 49,800 and 10,100 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 12,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 10,300 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala. The total water storage stood at 9.227 million acre feet.