Open Menu

IRSA Curtails Water Shortage From 30 % To 21 % For Punjab, Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2024 | 04:50 PM

IRSA curtails water shortage from 30 % to 21 % for Punjab, Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday curtailed the shortages for the early Kharif period till June 10th, from the initial 30% to 21% for Punjab and Sindh provinces, while allowing full indented supplies for Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the already approved exemption.

The authority, which met with Chairman IRSA Abdul Hameed Mengal in the chair here, reviewed the water situation from April 1st to 30th, 2024, and noted that the actual inflows of 10.35 million acre feet (MAF) far exceeded the forecasted inflows of 7.03 million acre feet, with a 47% increase, said a statement issued here.

The meeting was attended by all IRSA members, the Director (Opr), and senior technical personnel of the Authority. 

The increased river inflows, more concentrated in the Kabul and Jhelum Basins, were due to the exceptional westerly disturbances that stretched into the month of April 2024, making the rainfall total for the month 164% above normal. 

The recent rains added about 3.

6 MAF in storage; accordingly, the storage in Tarbela, Mangla, and Chashma reservoirs stood at 4.358 MAF on May 8, 2024, i.e., 48% above the 10-year average.

Taking the above-mentioned very promising water situation into consideration, the authority decided to curtail the shortages for the early Kharif period. Resultantly, provincial utilization of Punjab and Sindh was switched to the IRSA Advisory Committee’s (IAC) approved maximum scenario, whereby they were allowed to utilize the flood flows to avoid spillage. 

With effective and timely regulatory measures, the share of Punjab has increased from 8.252 MAF to 9.266 MAF and that of Sindh from 4.934 MAF to 5.538 MAF.

In the wake of a weather advisory issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) regarding the heat wave in the current week, the Authority also decided that, owing to the erratic hydrological variability that was becoming increasingly pronounced due to climate change, the water situation shall be reviewed after each 10-day period and adjusted.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Kabul Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Flood Water Heat Wave Jhelum April May June All From Share Million Rains

Recent Stories

50MP is Better than 200MP?

50MP is Better than 200MP?

18 minutes ago
 Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series aga ..

Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series against Ireland, England hangs in ..

2 hours ago
 Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC

Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC

3 hours ago
 US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all ot ..

US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners

4 hours ago
 Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugu ..

Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight

4 hours ago
 IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to ..

IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala

4 hours ago
Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakist ..

Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan

5 hours ago
 Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse ..

Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Delegation of international investors meets Financ ..

Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister

17 hours ago
 Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its devel ..

Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan