Open Menu

IRSA Declares 21 % Water Shortage For Early Kharif Season

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2025 | 07:10 PM

IRSA declares 21 % water shortage for early Kharif season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Indus River System Authority Advisory Committee (IAC) on Monday declared an overall water shortage of 21 percent for the remaining early Kharif season in case supplies in River Chenab remains normal while 7 percent water shortage for late Kharif.

However, the situation would be monitored on a daily basis and if the decrease continues in “River Chenab”, the shortages would be revisited accordingly.

The Committee which met with IRSA chairman Sahibzada Muhammad Shabir approved the Anticipated Water Availability Criteria for balance period of Kharif from May to September 2025.

IAC reviewed the water situation for the remaining months of “Early Kharif” (May – Jun 10) & Late Kharif (Jun 11 – Sep) season. It was noted with concern unanimously that sudden decrease in river Chenab inflows at Marala due to short supply by India would result in more shortages in Early Kharif Season.

Keeping in view the crisis created by Indian short supplies in Chenab River, it was also decided that conjunctive use of reservoirs would be done pragmatically to ensure indented supplies to the provinces. The participants showed determination to handle this crisis with unanimity and national spirit – setting the internal reservations aside.

The meeting was attended, inert alia, by all IRSA Members, Chief Engineering Advisor, MoWR; Secretaries PIDs of Punjab and Sindh; Senior Officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa & Balochistan Irrigation Deptt:, General Managers of WAPDA; Senior representatives of Tarbela and Mangla Dams, Senior Representatives of Provincial Agriculture Departments and Director (Opr) / Secretary IRSA, along with senior technical personnel of IRSA.

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalm ..

PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

1 hour ago
 Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV

Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV

2 hours ago
 Met Office predicts rain  as Karachi weather turn ..

Met Office predicts rain  as Karachi weather turns pleasant

2 hours ago
 India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitrati ..

India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitration after Pahalgam attack

2 hours ago
 SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ ..

SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ trial in military courts

2 hours ago
 Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses ..

Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses new ‘meeting’ platform

2 hours ago
SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

3 hours ago
 Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendship ..

Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls

6 hours ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-ser ..

Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile

6 hours ago
 ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC prote ..

ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24

6 hours ago
 A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings to ..

A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..

7 hours ago
 Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan