IRSA Delegation Calls On Punjab Irrigation Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2024 | 10:25 PM

IRSA delegation calls on Punjab irrigation minister

A delegation of Indus River System Authority (IRSA) met Punjab Irrigation Minister Kazim Pirzada here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) A delegation of Indus River System Authority (IRSA) met Punjab Irrigation Minister Kazim Pirzada here on Friday.

The delegation included IRSA Chairman Abdul Hameed Mengal, Sindh Member Ehsan-ul-Haq Leghari, Punjab Member Amjad Saeed, IRSA Secretary Khalid Idrees.

The Punjab irrigation minister briefed the delegation about the ongoing campaign against water theft in Punjab and monitoring system.

IRSA lauded the steps being taken against water theft and latest monitoring system in Punjab.

Punjab Irrigation Secretary Wasif Khurshid apprised the delegation that Irrigation department was making all possible efforts to provide available water to farmers of the province in a transparent manner.

