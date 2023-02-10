UrduPoint.com

IRSA Enhances Water Releases To 91,400 Cusecs From Rim Stations

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday enhanced water releases from various rim stations and it stood at 91,400 cusecs with an inflow of 52,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water inflow from Tarbela dam has increased to 45,000 cusecs with an inflow of 18,100 cusecs. The water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1485.74 feet and was 87.74 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet.

Similarly, water discharge from Mangla dam has also increased to 25,000 cusecs against a water inflow of 12,900 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1128.35 feet, 78.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 51,900, 37,700, 32,400 and 7,500 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 12,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and zero cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

