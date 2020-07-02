IRSA Head office to remain closed till July 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Head office of Indus Water River System Authority (IRSA) will remain closed with effect from July 3-5 to disinfect the office building properly and ward off further spread of COVID-19.

The decision was taken after an IRSA official diagnosed coronavirus positive attended office without prior intimation and submitting medical fitness certificate to the office, said an order issued here on Thursday.

The decision was taken as remedial and preventive measures to ensure the safety of all the employees.

However, all the concerned staff would be available on phone call, WhatsApp, Skype and other modern existing tools, the order further said.