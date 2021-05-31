IRSA increases water releases for Sindh, Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has increased water releases to both Punjab and Sindh provinces owing to improved inflow in the rivers and dams.

The Spokesman said in a meeting of the Authority held here Monday to review water situation in the dams and rivers.

It was noted that water inflow in rivers jumped to 225,000 cusecs from 172,000 cusecs showing an increase of 24 per cent.

The Spokesman said keeping in view the improved inflow, it was decided to enhance the share of provinces.

He said the share of Punjab has increased to 101,000 cusecs from 83,000 cusecs while Sindh to 109,000 cusecs from 74,000 cusecs.

The share of Punjab has increased 18,000 cusecs and Sindh 35,000 cusecs, respectively, he said.

The Spokesman said the water shortage has also reduced to 18 per cent from 32 per cent. The inflow was gradually improving due to increase of temperature in the Northern areas. The IRSA was closely monitoring the situation, he said.

The Spokesman said all provinces were units of IRSA and assured the provinces that water was being distributed strictly as per 1991 Water Accord.

The Spokesman also requested the provinces to take steps in order to minimize its waste.