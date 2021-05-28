IRSA increases water shortages for Sindh, Punjab

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has increased water shortages for Punjab and Sindh to 32 per cent (previously 23 per cent) with immediate effect as per availability of water in the dams and rivers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has increased water shortages for Punjab and Sindh to 32 per cent (previously 23 per cent) with immediate effect as per availability of water in the dams and rivers.

A meeting of the Authority held here Friday to review water situation in the rivers and dams.

However, the authority decided that Khyber Pakhtunkwa and Balochistan would remain exempted from sharing of shortages.

As per the decision, now share of Sindh and Punjab would be 74,000 cusecs and 83,000 cusecs respectively till further review by IRSA.

There was a good news that temperature in Indus Catchments has started rising and on Friday it was 26.1 degree against yesterday of 23.9 degree.

Pakistan Met department said it would continue and situation would improve in next 48/72 hours.

However, due to prevailing limited storage available in reservoirs and tumbling river inflows it was inevitable to apply cut on provincial shares.