ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) National Assembly's Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah on Monday referred the issue regarding the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) to the relevant committee of the House.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar suggested the Chair to refer the issue to the committee concerned for further consideration.

Responding to a point raised by a member in the National Assembly about IRSA, he said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif (as prime minister) had played a pivotal role in building consensus for the IRSA Accord in 1991.

The PML-N leader, he said, had had always advocated for resolving the issue amicably and with equality and justice.

He said that the agriculture sector was playing a critical role in the country’s progress, development, and GDP growth.

He proposed that IRSA members be invited to given a comprehensive briefing to the members for finding an appropriate solution.

The minister also endorsed the suggestion to open a passport office in Wazirabad and said that the government would extend all possible assistance in that regard.

