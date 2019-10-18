UrduPoint.com
IRSA Issues NOC For Developing 25 MW Hydropower Project At CJ Canal

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 07:16 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday issued No Objection Certificate (NOC) to M/S CJ Hydropower (Pvt) Limited for developing 25 MW hydropower project at Chashma-Jhelum Link Canal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday issued No Objection Certificate (NOC) to M/S CJ Hydropower (Pvt) Limited for developing 25 MW hydropower project at Chashma-Jhelum Link Canal.

The IRSA spokesman said decision was taken with majority 4:1 votes by the Authority members.

The Member from Sindh dissented on the basis that CJ Canal is an inter-provincial canal and it doesn't come under the purview of the Authority.

However, IRSA did not commit or gave guarantee any water releases exclusively for power generation in CJ Link CanalUnder the project, three units each of 8.4 MW would be installed to generate 110.5 GWh energy annually.

