IRSA Must Ensure Mechanism To Gauge Water Losses: Dr Firdous

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 10:19 PM

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said that May 28, 1998 was a historic occasion when Pakistan became a nuclear Muslim state on the world map

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said that May 28, 1998 was a historic occasion when Pakistan became a nuclear Muslim state on the world map.

Talking to media here, she said that Sharif family and its cronies were making tall claims to take credit of the nuclear explosion but the nation knew who was the real architect of the nuclear program.

She said the nation had provided resources and Dr Qadir Khan led teams worked day and night to make the dream a reality on May 28, 1998.

Dr Firdous said the PPP was trying to gain public sympathies through water politics.

She said, "Apportionment of waters of the Indus River System between the provinces in 1991 has given Punjab the right to use its share of water at Taunsa and Panjnad and the canal water is provided to the cotton crop." The SACM said only eight percent water losses occurred in Punjab while 39 percent in Sindh, she said.

Dr Firdous said that Indus River System Authority (IRSA) should ensure a viable and trustworthy mechanism to gauge water losses and correct data should be collected to ensure judicious distribution of water among provinces.

Dr Firdous said that PM Imran Khan had launched Universal Health Coverage Program through Insaf Health Cards in Layyah and so far millions of people had registered themselves from different districts.

She said that Insaf Card Scheme would benefit 20,920,000 families of Punjab by December 2021.

Shehbaz Sharif was part of the same mafia which hindered the development process and looted every penny to promote their huge business empire, she added.

Responding to a question, the SACM said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed an impartial inquiry of the Rawalpindi Ring Road Project when the scandal surfaced on the screen.

To another question, she said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was a family and all its members were standing side by side.

