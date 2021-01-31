UrduPoint.com
IRSA Opens Most Canals After Month Long Closure

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 01:20 PM

IRSA opens most canals after month long closure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has opened canals of Sindh, Balochistan except few of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa after over month closures under annual de-silting prorgramme.

Sharing the details, the IRSA spokesperson told APP that all canals in Sindh including Sukkur and Kotri have been opened.

In Punjab, Thal, Rasul, Marala, Trimmu, Panjnad, Balloki, Sidhnai and Sulemanki have been opened while Der Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Khanki and islam canals would remain closed.

He said all canals of Balochistan have also been opened while CRBC of KPK would remain closed.

Meanwhile, IRSA released 58,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 37,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1466.63 feet, which was 74.63 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 15,300 and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1173.85 feet, which was 133.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 8,700 and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 42,200, 39,700 and 7,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 7,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and zero cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

