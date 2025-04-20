IRSA reduces water shortage to 27 % for Kharif season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has reduced water shortage to 27 percent from 43 percent for Kharif season while keeping in view the prevailing water situation.

The IRSA spokesperson told here Sunday that provincial shares and water releases have also been enhanced. As per the enhanced formula, the share of Punjab stood at 64,800 cusecs, Sindh 45,000 cusecs, Balochistan 500 cusecs and Khyber Pakhtunkwa 1900 cusecs. Meanwhile, IRSA released 99,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 147,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1427.

05 feet which was 25.05 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 51,500 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1117.50 feet, which was 67.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 41,900 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 60,600, 35,200, 29,000 and 7,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 30,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 17,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala./395