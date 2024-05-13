IRSA reduces water shortage to zero for Punjab, Sindh provinces

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday decided to reduce water shortage to zero for Punjab and Sindh provinces for early Kharif by increasing water share of Punjab to 12.424 million acre feet (MAF) from earlier 9.266 MAF and Sindh to 8.292 MAF from 5.548 MAF

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday decided to reduce water shortage to zero for Punjab and Sindh provinces for early Kharif by increasing water share of Punjab to 12.424 million acre feet (MAF) from earlier 9.266 MAF and Sindh to 8.292 MAF from 5.548 MAF.

Thus, the share of Punjab and Sindh witnessed increase of 3.158 MAF and 2.744 MAF respectively.

An emergent meeting of IRSA held under the Chairmanship of Abdul Hameed Mengal which was also attended by all authority members, Director Operation, and WAPDA authorities of Tarbela dam, said a statement issued here.

The meeting convened in wake of present rim station inflow trends and Tunnel 5 (T-5) constraints of Tarbela dam.

WAPDA authorities informed that the restriction of filling of Tarbela Dam to the level of 1470 feet by July 20 could be curtailed to June 30, without affecting the existing work of T5.

Keeping in view the WAPDA’s revised constraints and the existing water situation, IRSA decided that the water level at Tarbela dam shall be maintained at 1470 feet by June 30 instead of July 20, after that IRSA will be free to fill the dam as per the criteria.

However, WAPDA shall make efforts to fill the dam up to 1475 feet in the next 10 days, if possible to accommodate any variation in the river inflows.