IRSA released 156806 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 156806 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 157606 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 156806 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 157606 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA , the water level in Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1070.00 feet, which was 20.

00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 21598 and 21598 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 77478,86459 and 44220 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 21000 cusecs water was released at Nowshera and 27408 from the Chenab River at Marala.