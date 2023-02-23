UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 100,200 Cusecs Water

Published February 23, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 100,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 60,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1467.55 feet and was 69.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 17,400 cusecs while outflow as 50,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1115.55 feet, which was 65.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded 19,900 cusecs and 27,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 50,400, 44,800, 30,400 and 6,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 13,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

