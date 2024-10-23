IRSA Releases 100,200 Cusecs Water
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 100,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 65,300 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1534.57 feet and was 136.57 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 32,800 cusecs and 42,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1195.65 feet, which was 145.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 6,300 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 45,600, 49,000, 44,300 and 13,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 15,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
