IRSA Releases 100,300 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2022 | 03:00 PM

IRSA releases 100,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 100,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 64,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1536.46 feet and was 138.46 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 35,100 cusecs while outflow as 40,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1174.20 feet, which was 124.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 7,100 cusecs and 38,000 cusecs respectively.

Whereas, the release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 35,000, 49,000, 46,300 and 25,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 3,700 cusecs was released from River Chenab at Marala.

