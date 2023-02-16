UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 100,300 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2023 | 12:50 PM

IRSA releases 100,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 100,300 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 49,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1478.05 feet, which was 80.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. The water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 17,200 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1122.80 feet, 72.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 11,500 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 50,000, 41,900, 28,300 and 6,500 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 12,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

