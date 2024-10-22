IRSA releases 100,400 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 100,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 66,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1534.93 feet and was 136.93 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 33,400 cusecs and 42,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1196.50 feet, which was 146.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 6,300 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 46,400, 49,000, 44,300 and 13,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 15,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.