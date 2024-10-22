IRSA Releases 100,400 Cusecs Water
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 100,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 66,100 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1534.93 feet and was 136.93 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 33,400 cusecs and 42,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1196.50 feet, which was 146.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 6,300 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 46,400, 49,000, 44,300 and 13,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 15,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admiral
Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix HOT 50Pro+
Water project sparks hope amid challenges
Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality
CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement
Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today
Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour
ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024
CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..
Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Technical training vital for telecom operators' capacity building: Shaza Fatima2 minutes ago
-
Proposals for regularization of illegal housing schemes reviewed2 minutes ago
-
Rainwater storage tank at Gaddafi Stadium to be completed soon2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for making polio campaign successful12 minutes ago
-
A Gomal University university's professor, Dera press club president appointed as DRC members12 minutes ago
-
KP becomes first province to launch education card32 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes 7,000 liters substandard oil32 minutes ago
-
DC Sanghar urges for enhanced anti-polio efforts after revealing positive case32 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects performance of various institutions42 minutes ago
-
Police arrest proclaimed offender42 minutes ago
-
Brutal attack on transgenders in Mardan condemned42 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority concludes seven-day mobile food testing campaign42 minutes ago