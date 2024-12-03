IRSA releases 100,400 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 100,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 43,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1490.14 feet and was 92.14 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 20,300 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1154.00 feet, which was 104.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 4,900 cusecs and 27,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 74,200, 46,600, 36,900 and 7,100 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.