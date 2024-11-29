Open Menu

IRSA Releases 100,500 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2024 | 11:10 AM

IRSA releases 100,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 100,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 45,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1496.14 feet and was 98.14 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 21,500 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1158.15 feet, which was 108.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,900 cusecs and 27,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 45,700, 45,400, 37,700 and 6,200 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

3 hours ago
 CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

13 hours ago
 Under training ASPs of specialized training progra ..

Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters

13 hours ago
 CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series ..

CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe

13 hours ago
 Lahore Press Club's website launched

Lahore Press Club's website launched

13 hours ago
Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's ..

Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's cases

13 hours ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi in ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi invites PTIP to join APC

13 hours ago
 President, PM pay tribute to security forces for s ..

President, PM pay tribute to security forces for successful operation against te ..

13 hours ago
 Multi-sectoral coordination committee technical wo ..

Multi-sectoral coordination committee technical working group-IV meeting on OPSC ..

13 hours ago
 Canadian High Commissioner visits IWMB's rescue ce ..

Canadian High Commissioner visits IWMB's rescue centre

13 hours ago
 Rana stresses for dialogue to resolve political is ..

Rana stresses for dialogue to resolve political issues with PTI

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan