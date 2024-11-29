IRSA releases 100,500 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 100,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 45,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1496.14 feet and was 98.14 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 21,500 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1158.15 feet, which was 108.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,900 cusecs and 27,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 45,700, 45,400, 37,700 and 6,200 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.