IRSA Releases 100,600 Cusecs Water
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 19, 2024 | 11:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 100,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 54,600 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1507.53 feet and was 109.53 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 25,300 cusecs and 49,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1167.45 feet, which was 117.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,700 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 59,200, 49,100, 37,700 and 5,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 15,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024
PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan
King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held
Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institute, Tehran delegation
Sweden, Finland urge residents to be ready for war
Stocks, dollar hesitant as traders eye US rate outlook, Nvidia
Senegal ruling party on track to win legislative majority
Ecuador declares emergency for forest fires, water shortages
G20 host Brazil launches alliance to end 'scourge' of hunger
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan to Celebrates on Nov 21
Farooq Abdullah slams hardliner BJP for neglecting Jammu's uplift deliberately
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two dead as car overturns into ditch near Rawalakot3 minutes ago
-
Snowfall ends dry spell in upper reaches of Kashmir, More snowfall on Neelam valley peaks predicted3 minutes ago
-
Spanish senators discover unforgettable charms in Pakistan3 minutes ago
-
Health expert urged citizen to take precautionary measures during unfavorable weather conditions1 hour ago
-
Sikh pilgrims to attend ceremony in safe environment: ETPB official11 hours ago
-
AJK President urges South Africa-based Kashmiri expatriates to accelerate efforts to raise Kashmir i ..11 hours ago
-
AJK HC dismisses both writ petitions challenging "The Peaceful Assembly And Public Order Ordinance- ..11 hours ago
-
PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan11 hours ago
-
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan to Celebrates on Nov 2112 hours ago
-
Police handed over missing children to parents12 hours ago
-
Project of distribution of livestock assets aims at empowering poor women of South Punjab: Punjab Li ..13 hours ago
-
Transporters fined for overcharging commuters13 hours ago