Open Menu

IRSA Releases 100,600 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 19, 2024 | 11:20 AM

IRSA releases 100,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 100,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 54,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1507.53 feet and was 109.53 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 25,300 cusecs and 49,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1167.45 feet, which was 117.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,700 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 59,200, 49,100, 37,700 and 5,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 15,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

3 hours ago
 PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of ..

PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan

11 hours ago
 King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convoca ..

King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held

12 hours ago
 Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institut ..

Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institute, Tehran delegation

12 hours ago
 Sweden, Finland urge residents to be ready for war

Sweden, Finland urge residents to be ready for war

12 hours ago
Stocks, dollar hesitant as traders eye US rate out ..

Stocks, dollar hesitant as traders eye US rate outlook, Nvidia

12 hours ago
 Senegal ruling party on track to win legislative m ..

Senegal ruling party on track to win legislative majority

12 hours ago
 Ecuador declares emergency for forest fires, water ..

Ecuador declares emergency for forest fires, water shortages

12 hours ago
 G20 host Brazil launches alliance to end 'scourge' ..

G20 host Brazil launches alliance to end 'scourge' of hunger

12 hours ago
 Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan to Celebrates on Nov 21

Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan to Celebrates on Nov 21

12 hours ago
 Farooq Abdullah slams hardliner BJP for neglecting ..

Farooq Abdullah slams hardliner BJP for neglecting Jammu's uplift deliberately

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan