IRSA releases 100,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 100,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 54,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1507.53 feet and was 109.53 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 25,300 cusecs and 49,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1167.45 feet, which was 117.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,700 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 59,200, 49,100, 37,700 and 5,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 15,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.