IRSA releases 100,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 100,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 46,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1493.17 feet and was 95.17 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 22,600 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1156.10 feet, which was 106.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 4,900 cusecs and 27,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 59,300, 45,400, 36,900 and 6,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 12,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.