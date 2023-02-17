UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 101,000 Cusecs Water

Published February 17, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 101,000 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 52,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1476.54 feet and was 78.54 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 17,600 cusecs while outflow was 50,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1121.65 feet, which was 71.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 13,600 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded at 59,900, 41,700, 28,300 and 6,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 12,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

