IRSA Releases 101,200 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2025 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 101,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 145,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1424.47 feet which was 22.47 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 44,500 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1116.00 feet, which was 66.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 45,100 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 52,400, 34,000, 29,000 and 6,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 29,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 20,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

