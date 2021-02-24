UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 101,400 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 11:00 AM

IRSA releases 101,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 101,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 41,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1414.71 feet, which was 22.71 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 18,500 and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1145.15 feet, which was 107.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 11,600 and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 46,400, 40,600 and 9,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 4,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,300 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Local Press: IDEX spotlights UAE’s strategic imp ..

17 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 24 February 2021

47 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE stock market liquidity up to AED1.33 bn as upb ..

10 hours ago

Over 3.48 million people in UAE vaccinated against ..

11 hours ago

Government Retreat reviews ways of boosting UAE’ ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.