IRSA releases 101,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 101,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 41,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1414.71 feet, which was 22.71 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 18,500 and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1145.15 feet, which was 107.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 11,600 and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 46,400, 40,600 and 9,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 4,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,300 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.