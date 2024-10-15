IRSA Releases 101,700 Cusecs Water
Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 101,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 72,200 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1535.67 feet and was 137.67 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 38,300 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1202.55 feet, which was 152.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 7,000 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 57,800, 61,000, 54,900 and 15,800 cusecs respectively.
Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 15,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
Punjab CM forms high-level committee to investigate alleged rape case
Pak Vs Eng: Pakistan lose two wickets for 19 runs as second Test starts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2024
Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s direction in face of evolving cha ..
French far-right's Le Pen claims innocence in fake EU jobs trial
Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of prosperity in Pakistan: Ahsan
Italy begins landmark migrant transfers to Albania
Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: PMD
Police arrest 2 drug peddlers, recover marijuana, vehicles
Hari Welfare Association highlights role of rural women
Dialogue best option for resolution of all issues: CM
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kyrgyz PM arrives in Pakistan to attend 23rd SCO Summit2 minutes ago
-
Grand Search and Combing Operation by ICT Police in Saddar Zone2 minutes ago
-
Six power pilferers booked41 minutes ago
-
What to expect at two-day SCO CHG summit kicking off today?1 hour ago
-
Police seize heavy quantity of narcotics, illegal weapons in anti crime operations1 hour ago
-
APHC urges UN to hold India accountable for its atrocities in IIOJK1 hour ago
-
Punjab CM forms high-level committee to investigate alleged rape case2 hours ago
-
Local PPP nazim killed at doorstep2 hours ago
-
CEO Pink Ribbon Pakistan appeals to Youth to combat 'Breast Cancer through Social Media'2 hours ago
-
Chinese Premier's visit to herald new era for CPEC: Dr Talat Shabbir2 hours ago
-
Khurram Dastgir Khan hails SCO summit as boost to Pakistan's economy2 hours ago
-
Over 200 machines confiscated in operation against illegal gold extraction2 hours ago