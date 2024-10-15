IRSA releases 101,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 101,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 72,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1535.67 feet and was 137.67 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 38,300 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1202.55 feet, which was 152.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 7,000 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 57,800, 61,000, 54,900 and 15,800 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 15,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.