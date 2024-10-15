Open Menu

IRSA Releases 101,700 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2024 | 01:20 PM

IRSA releases 101,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 101,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 72,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1535.67 feet and was 137.67 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 38,300 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1202.55 feet, which was 152.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 7,000 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 57,800, 61,000, 54,900 and 15,800 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 15,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Punjab CM forms high-level committee to investigat ..

Punjab CM forms high-level committee to investigate alleged rape case

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Pakistan lose two wickets for 19 runs ..

Pak Vs Eng: Pakistan lose two wickets for 19 runs as second Test starts

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s dir ..

Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s direction in face of evolving cha ..

13 hours ago
 French far-right's Le Pen claims innocence in fake ..

French far-right's Le Pen claims innocence in fake EU jobs trial

13 hours ago
Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of pro ..

Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of prosperity in Pakistan: Ahsan

13 hours ago
 Italy begins landmark migrant transfers to Albania

Italy begins landmark migrant transfers to Albania

13 hours ago
 Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: P ..

Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: PMD

13 hours ago
 Police arrest 2 drug peddlers, recover marijuana, ..

Police arrest 2 drug peddlers, recover marijuana, vehicles

14 hours ago
 Hari Welfare Association highlights role of rural ..

Hari Welfare Association highlights role of rural women

14 hours ago
 Dialogue best option for resolution of all issues: ..

Dialogue best option for resolution of all issues: CM

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan