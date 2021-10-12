UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 101809 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 12:00 AM

IRSA releases 101809 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thuesday released 101809 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 87017 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1512.10 feet, which was 120.01 feet higher than its dead level of 1392 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded at 149,200 and 50000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1181.80 feet, which was 131.08 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 11008 and 25000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded at 56122 , 80396 and 43090 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 7900 cusecs was released at Nowshera and 18909cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

