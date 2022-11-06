UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 101,900 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2022 | 01:00 PM

IRSA releases 101,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 101,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 56,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1524.95 feet and was 126.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 29,700 cusecs while the outflow as 50,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1154.35 feet, 104.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded 9,500 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded at 56,500, 45,300, 30,800 and 9,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,800 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum Sunday From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

11 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Nethe ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Netherlands

9 hours ago
 Scotland boss Townsend open to Russell recall if H ..

Scotland boss Townsend open to Russell recall if Hastings unfit

12 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.