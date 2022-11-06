IRSA releases 101,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 101,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 56,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1524.95 feet and was 126.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 29,700 cusecs while the outflow as 50,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1154.35 feet, 104.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded 9,500 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded at 56,500, 45,300, 30,800 and 9,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,800 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.