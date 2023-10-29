Open Menu

IRSA Releases 102,200 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2023 | 03:30 PM

IRSA releases 102,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 102,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 59,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1526.30 feet and was 128.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. The water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 31,000 cusecs and 52,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1205.00 feet, which was 155.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 8,500 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 48,800, 44,000, 45,900 and 14,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

