IRSA Releases 102571 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 08:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 102571 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 86377 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1511.63 feet, which was 119.63 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded at 43600 and 50000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1181.00 feet, which was 131.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 15206 and 25000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded at 49658, 65151 and 47045 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 9500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 18071 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

