IRSA releases 102,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 102,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 88,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1434.92 feet and was 36.92 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 25,700 cusecs while outflow as 30,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1108.10 feet, which was 58.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 28,100 cusecs and 38,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 41,500, 29,000, 31.400 and 6,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 16,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 10,600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.