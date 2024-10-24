IRSA Releases 102,900 Cusecs Water
Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2024 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 102,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 66,400 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1534.15 feet and was 136.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 34,200 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1194.80 feet, which was 144.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 6,300 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 38,300, 46,600, 44,600 and 12,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 15,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
