Open Menu

IRSA Releases 102,900 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2024 | 11:50 AM

IRSA releases 102,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 102,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 66,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1534.15 feet and was 136.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 34,200 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1194.80 feet, which was 144.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 6,300 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 38,300, 46,600, 44,600 and 12,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 15,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield ..

COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024

29 minutes ago
 PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test m ..

PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today

44 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Destitute Gazans cold 'every night' as winter appr ..

Destitute Gazans cold 'every night' as winter approaches

12 hours ago
 PML-N dismisses political protests over chief Just ..

PML-N dismisses political protests over chief Justice appointment

12 hours ago
HRCP expresses concerns over 26th Constitutional A ..

HRCP expresses concerns over 26th Constitutional Amendment

12 hours ago
 Another French top pick: Zaccharie Risacher starts ..

Another French top pick: Zaccharie Risacher starts life in the NBA

12 hours ago
 Orban asks Hungarians to 'resist' Brussels like US ..

Orban asks Hungarians to 'resist' Brussels like USSR

12 hours ago
 Mozambique warns protesters ahead of election resu ..

Mozambique warns protesters ahead of election results

12 hours ago
 Sindh Assembly passes resolution in favour of 26th ..

Sindh Assembly passes resolution in favour of 26th Amendment

12 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan