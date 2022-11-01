IRSA releases 103,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 103,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 51,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1530.13 feet and was 132.13 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 29,800 cusecs while outflow as 52,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1160.70 feet, which was 110.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,600 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 60,400, 39,900, 35,800 and 12,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 1,900 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.