IRSA releases 103,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 103,200 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 52,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1475.04 feet and was 77.04 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 17,900 cusecs while outflow was 50,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1120.35 feet, which was 70.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 11,500 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded at 60,800, 43,400, 28,300 and 6,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 13,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.