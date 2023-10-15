Open Menu

IRSA Releases 103,200 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2023 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 103,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 71,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1528.98 feet and was 130.98 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 37,700 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1213.75 feet, which was 163.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 10,100 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 53,900, 57,900, 57,000 and 20,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

