IRSA Releases 103,400 Cusecs Water
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2025 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 103,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 172,200 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1429.53 feet which was 27.53 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 50,300 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1120.70 feet, which was 70.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 58,500 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 57,800, 38,000, 29,000 and 7,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 28,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 27,600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala./395
