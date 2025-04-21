Open Menu

IRSA Releases 103,400 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2025 | 01:20 PM

IRSA releases 103,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 103,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 172,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1429.53 feet which was 27.53 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 50,300 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1120.70 feet, which was 70.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 58,500 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 57,800, 38,000, 29,000 and 7,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 28,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 27,600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala./395

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025

5 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

17 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

1 day ago
 ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Banglade ..

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final

2 days ago
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans

2 days ago
 PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

2 days ago
 Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

2 days ago
 Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

2 days ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

2 days ago
 Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan