IRSA releases 103,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday releases 103,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 80,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1525.70 feet, which was 139.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 40,400 cusecs and outflow as 40,000 cusecs.

The water level in Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1202.

20 feet, which was 163.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 11,900 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 55,700, 52,600 and 43,900 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 15,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,000 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala. The total water storage stood at 9.353 million acre feet.