UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 103,500 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 05:20 PM

IRSA releases 103,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday releases 103,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 80,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1525.70 feet, which was 139.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 40,400 cusecs and outflow as 40,000 cusecs.

The water level in Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1202.

20 feet, which was 163.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 11,900 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 55,700, 52,600 and 43,900 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 15,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,000 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala. The total water storage stood at 9.353 million acre feet.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From Million

Recent Stories

Videos made secretly to black Balochistan Universi ..

7 minutes ago

Despite Govt best efforts the economy remains is d ..

20 minutes ago

A closer look at TECNO’s Camon 12 Air with punch ..

24 minutes ago

Putin&#039;s visit taking place at historic time: ..

25 minutes ago

Strong international, regional turnout confirmed f ..

25 minutes ago

FATF’s meeting: Pakistan seeks exit from grey li ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.