IRSA Releases 103,700 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2022 | 11:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 103,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 52,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1529.23 feet and was 131.29 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 28,600 cusecs while outflow as 52,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1159.45 feet, which was 109.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 6,800 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 58,500, 39,900, 35,700 and 12,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

