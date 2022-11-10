UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 103,700 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2022 | 07:46 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 103,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 70,900 cusecs

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1522.37 feet and was 124.37 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 31,300 cusecs while outflow was 45,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1150.25 feet, which was 100.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded 15,900 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 57,500, 36,900, 35,800, and 9,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 13,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, and 3,800 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

