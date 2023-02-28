IRSA releases 103,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 103,800 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 56,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1459.20 feet and was 61.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 14,900 cusecs while outflow as 50,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1111.55 feet, 61.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 18,100 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 58,300, 41,200, 31,100 and 7,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 13,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,800 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.